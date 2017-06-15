Trevor Noah Thinks President Donald Trump Is The King Of Twitter

Hah! ‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah is such a fan of Donald Trump’s tweets that he’s opening up a presidential library in honor of his legenary posts. We’ve got details on how he thinks the tycoon is officially the ‘king’ of the social media site.

The two most politically charged late night hosts had such an incredible meeting of the minds when The Daily Show host Trevor Noah stopped by The Late Show on June 14 to chat with Stephen Colbert, 53. It’s the first time the 33-year-old Comedy Central star has appeared on the program since Donald Trump was elected president. In honor of his 71st birthday, Trevor’s holding a giant event in NYC to salute his achievements on social media. “We’ve decided to have a Twitter presidential library that honors Donald J. Trump’s tweets. Normally we have a presidential library for when that person leaves office. We don’t know when that will be so appreciate the person where he’s still around. A block away from Trump Tower so he can pop on over. He’s an amazing man when it comes to Twitter. If he was running for Twitter president I’d say everyone should vote for him,” Trevor joked.

They touched on the shooting earlier in the day at a GOP baseball team practice in Alexandria, VA, where an anti-Trump gunman opened fire, injuring five people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, 51. “I think what you said (in Stephen’s monologue) is what I had as an initial thought because we watch the news so much,” Trevor said. “That it was great to see people from both sides seeing this and uniting under the banner of ‘human’ and ‘American’ before anything else. That’s one of the things that we’re seeing less and less of in today’s society it feels like.”

He continued, “It’s politicians from both sides of the aisle showing that they are friends. It’s become like wrestling where the fans don’t realize that those people get along. As Nancy Pelosi and Paul Ryan reminded us, ‘Don’t forget that we are friends and families and colleagues.’ I feel like they could do a better job of saying that to Americans, like ‘We fight, you fight, but don’t forget that at your core you’re Americans.'” Amen to that Trevor!

If he was running for Twitter President, I would say everyone should vote for him. – @Trevornoah thinks Trump is the king of Twitter. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/u8Vpu9GxgS — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 15, 2017

