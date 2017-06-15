Tiny In ‘Excruciating Pain’ After Intense Workouts With Hot Trainer: But She’s Loving It

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is putting in the work for that summer bod! In a new video, the singer shows off her boxing skills, along with her new, smoking hot trainer! Tiny couldn’t help but brag over her ‘dope’ trainer and T.I.’s not a fan! Watch her workout right here!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is adjusting pretty well to life without T.I., 36. The Xscape singer has been hitting the pavement with her personal trainer, Kory Phillips, who just happens to be extremely good looking. Tiny posted a new video to Instagram on June 14, where Phillips pushed her to the next level. She showed off her toned tummy and tough jabbing skills, and we can see why she was in quite a bit of pain afterwards! Watch the video, below!

“New move he put on me today Day 3 & I’m in excruciating pain,” Tiny gushed in the caption of her video. “Walking like a robot but I love the push. My trainer is so dope.” Tiny’s post was just one of a few videos where her trainer really put her to work. The singer’s been putting in the workout hours for her performance with Xscape at Essence Fest in Detroit [June 29-July 2]; not to mention, her upcoming birthday, July 14.

Tiny even posted a sexy video of herself on June 13, where she showed off her toned body in a curve-hugging yellow dress. She revealed that it was the first day of her new workout plan with Phillips, and it was clear that he had already made an impact. And, Tiny’s never looked happier!

But, there is one person who’s not too happy right about now, and he goes by the name of T.I. Tiny’s new workout videos are “driving him crazy with jealousy,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So jealous, that “he’s been sending Tiny messages questioning her about this guy. He’s having a meltdown. It’s not a big shock that he’s upset, though — he has a very jealous streak when it comes to Tiny.” Wow.

And, as for how Tiny feels now that the ball is in her court? Although she’s obviously been preparing for her upcoming music gigs, there’s still a part of her that feels like she finally has the upper hand over her ex. “She loves having the shoe on the other foot,” our source said. “Now, Tiny knows how she felt when he was with Bernice [Burgos]. Tiny and all of her friends think her trainer is hot as hell and T.I. knows it.” Slay, Tiny!

The singer originally filed for divorce back in Dec. 2016, but T.I. didn’t accept the legal docs until mid-April 2017. He’s currently on-and-off with his alleged mistress, Bernice. However, Tiny recently admitted that she and T.I. have been talking, as of late. So, who knows what can happen with these two.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will ever get back together?