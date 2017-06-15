Tiny’s Revenge Body Plans: Why Trainer Kory Wants Her To Keep Her Curves

Look good, feel good! Determined to move past the T.I divorce, Tiny has cooked up a sizzling revenge body plan with her new trainer. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Kory wants her to keep her curves!

Move over Khloe Kardashian, we’ve got a new revenge body story on our hands! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, has teamed up with a hot, young trainer to make sure T.I. regrets his decision to move on with Bernice Burgos once and for all. “Tiny doesn’t want to lose a whole bunch of weight,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This is about tightening up. She wants a snatched waist and more definition. She likes Kory [Phillips] because he’s all about her keeping her curves. She’s working out for an hour every day and is sticking to a meal plan. The plan’s not too restrictive, she’s supposed to be able to stick to it longterm so it’s all about balance and moderation.”

Working out together is one thing, but the Xscape singer has actually found a way to kill two birds with one stone. T.I. is going to flip over her new body, but he’s REALLY going to freak out if he senses she’s flirting with Kory. “Tiny loves having the shoe on the other foot,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Now he knows how she felt when he was with Bernice. Tiny and all her friends think [Kory] is hot as hell — and T.I. knows it too.” It’s a bitter pill to swallow for sure, but did the rapper really expect Tiny to sit around the house all day and mope? NO WAY.

Making matters worse for the “Live Your Life” hitmaker, Kory posted a shirtless video of himself on Instagram that seems to be a direct message to him. “Tell your ex I’m the new n*cca,” the captioned the intimidating clip. (Seriously T.I., don’t mess with those muscles). “Cause he ain’t know what to do with ya…” YOWZA. That sure sounds scathing!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see the results from Tiny’s revenge body plan?