Tiny Is Majorly ‘Crushing’ On Her Hot Trainer: How They’re Connecting On A ‘Deeper Level’

Tiny’s looking to get a revenge body after her split from husband T.I., but her trainer is giving her a little extra motivation. That’s because he’s smoking hot and she has a huge crush on him!

Personal trainers are great for getting in shape. They motivate you, show you what to do, and tell you what to eat. However, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is finding another benefit — a potential love connection! Her new trainer Kory Phillips is a hunk and a half, and she’s loving every second they spend together. But could it become something more? See pics of Tiny and T.I., here.

“Tiny is so happy she hired a hot trainer,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He motivates her. She’s crushing on him so it makes her workouts way more fun. It’s not just about his looks either. She thinks he’s super fine but he’s also very spiritual.” Wow! A hot guy with common interests? That sounds like a win to us.

“They talk about their faith and love of God, they connect on a deeper level,” the source continued. “These workouts have been so good for Tiny. Training with Kory has already done amazing things for her self confidence, she’s feeling herself again.” We’re so glad to hear that! Breakups are always hard, but this just goes to show there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. Plus, Tiny has a plan to get his attention. “She does her full on glam make-up before her workouts with him, she definitely wants to impress him.”

There’s a chance that he’s already interested! On June 15 Kory shared a message saying “tell your ex I’m the new n*cca, cause he ain’t know what to do with ya.” Hm, could that be a message to T.I. that he’s planning to take his estranged wife?

