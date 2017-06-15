Tiny & T.I. Split: See Her Hot New Trainer’s Message To ‘Your Ex’

Tiny’s new personal trainer might be stirring up some drama with his shady Instagram that you just have to see! Is he trying to make her ex T.I. wild with jealousy?

Tiny has been working hard on her revenge body with her trainer Kory Phillips after her dramatic split from T.I. The Xscape singer has been sharing her progress on Instagram and just had to show off her good looking personal trainer too. Kory posted a video of his own that seemed to indicate he might be coming after someone’s ex! “Tell your ex I’m the new n*cca… Cause he ain’t know what to do with ya…,” he captioned a video of himself that showcased his muscular physique. Could he have been talking about Tiny?

She has been raving about Kory and said she thought he was “dope.” Has he been giving her the motivation she needed to really move on from T.I. for good? The 36 year-old rapper has reportedly been going nuts over the thought of Tiny getting cozy with her trainer. “It’s driving him crazy with jealousy,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s been sending Tiny messages questioning her about this guy. He’s having a meltdown. It’s not a big shock that he’s upset, though — he has a very jealous streak when it comes to Tiny.”

T.I. has been dealing with his own single life drama with his alleged sidepiece Bernice Burgos after he and Tiny split in Dec. Bernice sparked rumors that T.I. had broken up with her after she went on an Instagram tirade. “A n*gga will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy, is that true fellas?” she wrote. Her followers immediately started to wonder if things had gone bad between her and T.I.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. will be mad at Kory’s message?