T.I. & Tiny: Why He Wants To Be With Her & Kids For Father’s Day Celebration

T.I. wants to put the feelings he has for estranged wife Tiny aside, and spend a memorable Father’s Day with all six of his children. HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details on his plans, here!

It looks like T.I., 36, is trying to put negativity aside with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and be a stand-up dad by spending this upcoming Father’s Day with their three children as well as his three children from previous relationships. “T.I. is planning to see Tiny and all his kids this weekend for Father’s Day,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The estranged couple has stirred up drama with all kinds of claims lately, but T.I. is trying to do the right thing and put his family above all else. “No matter what, they’re still family and this is a family holiday, he wants them all to be together,” the source continued. “He’s got a show Sunday night in Atlanta too and he’s invited her to come. He wants things to be cool with them again.” See some of the happiest photos of T.I. and Tiny here.

The former couple has had an on-again off-again relationship and we can’t help but think it’s had to be hard on their two sons, King and Major, and daughter, Heiress. The fact that he wants to spend the special holiday with them shows the potential they have to still be a tight knit group. Whether or not Tiny is accepting T.I.’s invitation is yet to be known.

After his separation with the former Xscape singer, T.I. was romantically involved with Bernice Burgos, 37, and unfortunately, the new relationship wasn’t all sunshine for the kids. In May, Major’s 9th birthday party turned into a fiasco when T.I. brought presents from Bernice in front of a not so happy Tiny. We hope T.I.’s plans to step it up this time is an indication that these kinds of issues won’t come up again!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about T.I.’s Father’s Day hopes? Tell us your opinions here!