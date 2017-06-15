The Weeknd’s Romantic Paris Plans For Selena Gomez’s Birthday Revealed

What better way to spend an intimate birthday celebration than in the city of love? The Weeknd plans on taking girlfriend Selena Gomez to Paris for her special day, and HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Au Revoir! The Weeknd, 27, is proving he’s the best boyfriend ever with his major plans to celebrate his lady love, Selena Gomez‘s 25th birthday on July 22. He’s taking her to one of the most beautiful cities in the world: Paris, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Abel (The Weeknd’s real name) is planning to go all out for Selena’s birthday,” the source said. With the way these two have been lovingly supporting each other lately, this comes as no surprise! They seem to be more in love than ever before and we can’t get enough of it. See the cutest photos of the adorable couple here!

Since the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer is on tour, how will he get the amazing time off? “He’s going to be performing in Paris on the actual day, but then he has a whole week off before his next concert in Canada — so he’s going to fly her out to France, wine her and dine her, then spend a few super romantic days together,” the source continued. Although the source didn’t say whether or not the trip is a surprise, we’re sure Selena will be grateful either way.

The Weeknd and Selena have been the “it” couple for a while now and it seems their sweet relationship has been making headlines every other day. One of the most recent news stories centers on the two talented singers possibly collaborating on a song together. Could they be writing a love tune based on their experience? We’re already swooning at the thought!

