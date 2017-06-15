‘The Challenge XXX’ Creator: ‘Dirty 30’ Will ‘Embrace The Underhanded Moves’

Here’s looking at you, Bananas. Season 30 of ‘The Challenge’ will feature fan favorites competing for a $1 million prize, the largest in the franchise’s history, but this time, it’s all about being bad. HollywoodLife.com sat down with Jon Murray, the franchise co-creator and executive producer to find out just how dirty we’re talking.

“It’s the dirty thirty. We’re embracing the dirty!” Jon Murray (one half of Bunim/Murray Productions) told HollywoodLife.com exclusively during an interview at the ATX TV Festival. “We’re embracing the underhanded moves. There’s an opportunity throughout the season for someone to play a little underhanded and try to get on top. We’re embracing what happens naturally.” Are you hearing that Johnny Bananas? Jon also said Johnny was “perfect” for the theme of this season — but let’s be honest, he’s perfect for every season. (In case you forgot, here’s the dirtiest move he ever made.)

As for those wondering why their favorite cast members aren’t part of the Dirty Thirty, well it all comes down to the theme and scheduling. “Sometimes, we’ll put calls out to find out who’s available at the same time as we’re figuring out the theme,” Jon said. “So, often, the theme dictates who we’re bringing back. For this new season, the people that we cast have to have played dirty at times.” As for what to specifically expect from this season, Jon revealed they’ve really been trying to play up to the location.

“We’re in Cartagena, Colombia, and we try to lean into the culture, lean into the history. That will allow us to take something and make it feel unique and something you haven’t seen before,” he explained. “There’s different types of challenges — there’s the challenges that are going to be sort of really scary, and make people say, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know if I can do it;’ there’s the endurance challenges which are just exhausting; then there are the gross food challenges. So it’s all about just finding new ways of doing all of those.”

Here’s the full cast list for season 30, which you’ll realize brings back some familiar faces we’re very excited about:

Amanda – Denver, CO

Ammo – Salt Lake City, UT

Aneesa – Narbeth, PA

Ashley M. – Las Vegas, NV

Johnny “Bananas” – Fullerton, CA

Britni – Atlanta, GA

Camila – Lincoln, NE

Cara Maria – Bozeman, MT

Cory – Los Angeles, CA

CT – South Florida

Dario – Los Angeles, CA

Darrell – Elk Grove, CA

Derrick H. – Charleston, SC

Derrick K. – Chicago, IL

Devin – Northampton, MA

Hunter – Anderson, AL

Jemmye – New York City

Jenna – Long Island, NY

Jordan – Los Angeles, CA

Kailah – Las Vegas, NV

LaToya – Raleigh, NC

Leroy – Detroit, MI

Marie – New York, NY

Nelson – Austin, TX

Nicole R. – Dunedin, FL

Shane R. – Baton Rouge, LA

Simone – Los Angeles, CA

Tony – Baton Rouge, LA

Tori – New York, NY

Veronica – San Francisco, CA

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch The Challenge XXX? MTV’s thirtieth season will premiere on July 18, 2017.