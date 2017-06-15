Fans Spotted A Potential Taylor Swift Cameo In Selena Gomez’s New Video & It’s Epic

Is that Taylor Swift in the video for “Bad Liar”?? No, Taylor didn’t play one of the people who WASN’T Selena Gomez in her hilarious new music video, but she still had a sneaky cameo. Confused? You’re going to freak out when you see what we mean.

We see you, Taylor Swift! The singer, 27, has been a bit reclusive lately, but she’s made a return to music finally! Well, sort of. Some eagle-eyed fans have discovered that Taylor was included in the new music video for BFF Selena Gomez‘s awesome single, “Bad Liar”, and both women kept it under wraps. As we all know, Selena, 24, played every lead character in the bizarre, but insanely funny video — no Taylor there. But look closely at the scene where Selena’s dancing around her room as the teenage daughter while daydreaming about her hot gym teacher (also Selena; it’s confusing).

That’s definitely Taylor in the middle of a Charlie’s Angels-esque poster! So this is a teensy tiny cameo, but it’s a cute nod by Selena to her friend. It’s unclear who the two other women are in the poster, but maybe they’re also Selena’s buddies! We also don’t know if Selena clued Taylor in before including the pic in the video. It looks like Taylor during her long curly hair phase — maybe Selena just borrowed an old stock photo!

That video was on the next level, Taylor or no Taylor. Set in the 1970s, Selena dressed in different costumes to play four characters who all interacted with each other. This is some Parent Trap stuff. The plot is so funny. Selena plays a teenager who finds out her dad (Selena) is having an affair with her gym teacher (Selena). Her mother (Selena) has no idea this is going on. The twist? Teenage Selena is in love with the gym teacher, too. It’s a bit complicated.

Are Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift in #BadLiarVideo ?? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/hDO8naHX6g — Selenator Boy (@Sel_Harmonizer6) June 15, 2017

