Sylvester Stallone Will Root For Conor McGregor: ‘He’s The Real Life Rocky’

When Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in one of the biggest events in boxing history, he’ll have the support of the ‘Italian Stallion.’ Sylvester Stallone is Team Connor, saying the ‘Notorious’ fighter is the true ‘Rocky Balboa.’

When it comes to boxing endorsements, it doesn’t get any bigger than Sylvester Stallone. After the news broke that the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr., 39, and Conor McGregor, 28, was actually going to happen, the 70-year-old Hollywood icon synonymous with boxing made his pick. “I always have the underdog [in a fight],” he said, according to TMZ, after throwing his support behind the “Notorious” MMA fighter. Sly even said that Conor is the “real life” Rocky Balboa!

“Then again, I live in fantasy,” he said with a wink, joking that even he knows that Conor has an uphill battle. Or, perhaps Sly was remembering how the 1976 Rocky ended. Spoiler Alert – the fictional Rocky Balboa, the underdog, fails to defeat Apollo Creed (played by Carl Weathers, 69) after fifteen rounds. Granted, the moral victory went to Rocky, after the vastly inexperienced boxer survived the whole match without getting KO’d. The Aug. 26 match between Conor and Floyd is set for 12 rounds, so if McGregor can go the distance, he may just very well be the real-life Rocky.

Granted – Spoiler Alert – the “Italian Stallion” does defeat Apollo Creed in Rocky II, but the likelihood of a Conor-Mayweather rematch seems pretty slim. Floyd, despite being retired for nearly two years, is still considered the overwhelming favorite in this match. If he secures a victory over Conor, Floyd will surpass Rocky Marciano for the best record in boxing. Right now, both Floyd and Rocky are tied at 49-0. When asked about what he thinks of Floyd beating the “real life” Rocky’s record, Sly said that the man called “Money” is “going to get hurt.”

Not everyone is thrilled to see a real life version of Rocky Vs. Apollo play out in Las Vegas. “Floyd’s and Conor’s motivation is clear. It’s money,” legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya, 44, said, blasting Floyd and the MMA star in a scathing blog post, per USA Today. “But it’s also a lack of consequences for when the fight ends up being the disaster that is predicted. After this fight, neither of them will need us anymore. Floyd will go back to retirement — presumably for good this time with another nine-figure paycheck — and Conor will go back to the UFC. It’s a win-win for them. It’s a lose-lose for us.”

