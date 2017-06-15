Is Stevie J Forcing Joseline Hernandez To Reveal Her Sex Parters? A New Report Claims He Is

This is crazy! In the back and forth lawsuits between Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez, he’s now asking that she disclose ALL of her sex partners in the months around when their daughter Bonnie Bella was conceived.

How bizarre. Even though Stevie J, 45, took a paternity test that proved he’s the father of Joseline Hernandez’s baby, he’s still wants to know who else she was sleeping with during the time that their five-month-old daughter Bonnie Bella was conceived. In new legal papers obtained by Media Take Out, he asks that she name all of her sex partners from Mar. 1. 2016 through May 1, 2016. That’s the window when the Puerto Rican Princess became pregnant, later welcoming Bonnie on Dec. 28, 2016. He’s asking the court to compel her to give out the names under penalty of perjury! It seems awfully petty at this point to demand to know who Joseline was screwing around with, as he’s definitely her baby’s daddy.

There are plenty of other questions Stevie wants answered in his documents, including whether or not she’s ever become physical or tried to fight him, if she’s ever taken drugs, and if she’s ever got into any “violent confrontations” with her castmates and crew on Love & Hip Hop going back six years. Well, we know the answer to that as we’ve watched her hit Karlie Redd, 39, over the head with a bunch of roses then pushed and shoved her around back in 2015. She also attacked Althea Alton, 35, during a reunion show that was an epic brawl.

It looks like Steve J is trying to build a case against Joseline that she could be violent and possibly unfit to be around Bonnie Bella. The pair have been in and out of court so much, including when the music producer sued her for defamation in Oct. 2016 after she claimed he molested his daughter with fellow cast member Mimi Faust, 47.

While he later dropped that suit after Bonnie was born to make peace with Joseline, they then started fighting like crazy as spring went on. Stevie even claimed she assaulted him in May, throwing scalding hot mushrooms over him at a restaurant meeting with their lawyers. Now their toxic romance is back on, as they were seen out on a sexy date June 10. If they’re back together, it may not be for long if he’s demanding to know about her past hookup partners.

