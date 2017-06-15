Steph Curry Shades Trump: Says He’d Skip Visit To White House To Celebrate NBA Title Win

Here we go again. Steph Curry sounds like he’s about to pull a Tom Brady and bail on the Golden State Warriors’ trip to the White House in honor of their NBA championship victory. Steph made it crystal clear that he ‘wouldn’t’ want to party with President Donald Trump!

“Somebody asked me about [going to the White House] a couple months ago, like a hypothetical, if the championship where to happen, would I do it? I think I answered, ‘I wouldn’t go.’ I still feel like that today.” Steph Curry, 29, said while talking to reporters on June 14, according to USA Today. Steph was putting out some fires, as an unfounded reported said that the entire Golden State Warriors squad had voted to boycott the traditional White House visit because of President Donald Trump, 71. While Steph voiced his opinions on the controversial and unpopular politician, he said that “obviously as a team, we’re going to have a conversation” about attending.

“This is a moment we all need to enjoy together and nothing should distract what we were able to accomplish together,” Steph added. “The different kind of ceremonies and traditions that have happened around championship winning teams, we don’t want that to taint what we’ve accomplished this year. So we’ll handle that accordingly and responsibly and do the right thing for us individually and as a group.” It sounds like once Steph and the rest of the Dubs are busy celebrating with their fans, then they’ll figure out if they’ll bring the NBA championship trophy to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

While Steph’s response was reasonable and graceful, Andre Iguodala, 33, was more blunt when trashing the Trump trip. After asked if he’d visit Donald in the White House, Andre simply said, “Hell Nah.” However, if Steph decides to go, Andre will follow. “We’re going to what our leader does. I think we’ll handle [the White House trip] when it gets there. I mean, it may be different. There might be somebody different in (office). That’s a realistic thing to say though, right? So you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

If Andre, Steph and any other Warriors stay at home, they’ll be joining the handful of New England Patriots players who passed on visiting President Trump following their Super Bowl 51 win. Don’t’a Hightower, 27, Martellus Bennett, 30, Devin McCourty, 29, Chris Long, 32, LeGarrette Blount, 30, and Tom Brady, 39, bow out of the April 19 meeting. At least Rob Gronkowski, 28, made the trip. Gronk even crashed the daily press briefing, offering a helping hand to Sean Spicer, 45. Will Zaza Pachulia, 33, sub in for Spicer if the Warriors make the trip? That would be great.

