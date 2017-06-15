Pregnant Serena Williams Proves She’s Still Better Than You At Tennis — Watch Her Smash The Ball

Serena William’s pregnancy made her sit out the French Open, but the tennis icon hasn’t given up the game that she loves. Serena hit the court and proved that even though she’s seven months pregnant, she can still blast the ball better than anyone.

Give it up for Serena Williams. The 35-year-old tennis player, rightfully considered the “Greatest of All Time,” is still putting in time on the court, even though she’s in roughly seven months pregnant with her first child. The reigning Australian Open champ posted a video on June 15, showing her (and her baby bump) working out. She connected with a powerful backhanded smash before nailing some of her trademark forearm shots. While she wasn’t going hard, she still probably could take 90% of the world in a match.

Serena’s impressive tennis practice comes days after she shared another video of her dancing in the rain on the streets of Paris. With an umbrella in her hand, she was as nimble like any Broadway dancer, kicking up her feet as if she didn’t have a care in the world. She also moved as if she wasn’t incredibly pregnant. Amazing. She’s definitely living her best life.

It’s good to see her so happy, as she’s pretty much sidelined for the rest of the year. Serena sat out the French Open – ultimately won by 20-year-old Jalena Ostapenko – and she’s going to miss Wimbledon, which kicks off on July 3. The US Open is scheduled for the tail end of Aug. 2017, which is probably around the time she welcomes her baby into the world. While it’s sad that Serena will likely be out of action for the rest of 2017, it’s still pretty amazing to think that she won the 2017 Australian Open while she had a bun in her oven.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

While Serena’s still practicing like she’s still in the game, Serena’s not fooling herself. She knows that at 35-years-old and on the verge of becoming a mother for the first time, her time in the tennis world could be coming to an end. Serena is “not retiring” after she gives birth, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, but she’s definitely “going to pick her spots moving forward.” Serena’s planning to enjoy a “break away from the game to be a mother,” but as this video proves, Serena will never put the racket down for good.

