3 Tips For A Streak-Free, Non-Orange Sunless Tan From Beyonce’s Makeup Artist

We can’t all be blessed with Beyonce’s gorgeous skin tone, so if you are trying to fake a tan this summer, read expert tips from makeup artist Sir John, who works with Beyonce, Karlie Kloss, Kim Kardashian and more!

Sir John is a world famous makeup artist with a client list to match! Since I am Irish and English, I don’t tan — just burn — so I rely on sunless tanner products. Sir John is breaking down some key steps for getting a gorgeous glow like a celeb! “Everyone that knows me knows that skincare is a huge passion of mine,” he says. “You have to take good care of your skin first and foremost and that means avoiding harmful things like sitting in the sun. My clients always want a great tan on set or for an event, so using sunless tanner is a must. The L’Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Collection is awesome because there are so many different textures and types of products that you can use depending on the look you want. Two of my favorites are the Towelettes for body and the Summer Express Face Bronzer Cream. The towelettes are literally fool-proof…you just use the wipes all over the body for a streak-free tan…and they are travel friendly. The face cream is a wash-off instant formula and is awesome for getting that sought after sun-kissed glow without having to go in the sun.”

Although self-tanning is super easy, there is some prep work. Sir John says: “Before self-tanning, especially on the face and body exfoliating the night before is key. For face, I love the new L’Oreal Pure-Clay Exfoliate and Refine Cleanser. The cleanser helps to exfoliate and leaves your skin feeling smoother. For your body, you can do a DIY sugar scrub all over. I just recommend doing this the night before so skin is all prepped and ready to go!”

If you already have a gorgeous glow but want some more highlight on your face, follow these tips: “For an easy, everyday glow my favorite hack is customizing your lotion or moisturizer. A go-to product that’s always in my kit is the True Match Lumi Liquid Illuminators. These are heavenly…if you look at my clients…glowing skin is my signature so these are a must! The illuminator comes in three shades – a rose gold color, golden and ice which is a more pearly shade. For summer, I am all about a golden glow so the Golden shade is my favorite, but you can definitely mix and match the various shades. Simply add the illuminator and mix with a hydrating facial moisturizer like Hydra Genius Moisturizer or body lotion and apply all over. You can dial up the glow by adding more illuminator over top on cheek bones, collarbones and fronts of your legs after applying the moisturizer/lotion. In the summer, it’s always fun to go a little over the top with the glow.”

