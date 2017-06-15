‘El Secreto de Selena’ Trailer Leaks & Fans Are Horrified By How Graphic It Is

A trailer for Telemundo’s ‘El Secreto de Selena,’ a new TV series about Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s murder and its aftermath, has leaked online…and fans are completely outraged by the highly-graphic footage. Watch that clip and see the reaction on Twitter here.

Telemundo is in the midst of developing a new series about the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez more than 20 years after her tragic death, but fans are NOT feeling this first look at the show. A trailer for El Secreto de Selena, which is based on the book of the same name by Maria Celeste Arara, surfaced online prematurely this week, and it’s very hard to watch. The 2:00 clip shows graphic footage of ‘Selena’ bleeding out all over the ground as she runs from her hotel room to the lobby after being shot by Yolandia Saldivar. Then, as the character is on a gurney being rushed into an ambulance, there’s an extremely explicit shot of dark blood dripping off her hand as her ring falls off her finger.

As the trailer started making its way around the Internet, fans began buzzing about how inappropriate it was. Many felt just making this show at all was offensive to Selena’s memory, and now, they’re even more outraged. “el secreto de Selena seems horrible, idk why they’d let it be a tv show,” one Twitter user wrote. “Selena is gone, they need to let her rest in peace.” Someone else added, “I hope [Selena’s] family gets that El Secreto de Selena off the air before it premieres. What a garbage show.” Telemundo has yet to respond to the criticism of the trailer.

Like Maria’s book, the show will also explore the secret ‘unhappy’ life Selena was allegedly living before her death, as well as the aftermath for her murderer, Yolanda. You can watch the full leaked trailer above — although, be warned, it really is very hard to watch — and see reactions from fans here:

In case you’re unfamiliar with this tragic 1995 story, here’s what happened: Yolanda started out as the head of Selena’s fan club, and eventually, became a close friend of the Quintanilla family. Eventually, she even started running boutiques for the singer, until Selena’s father discovered Yolanda was embezzling money and forging checks in Jan. 1995. Her employment was terminated and she was banned from seeing the 23-year-old.

However, on March 30, 1995, Yolanda convinced Selena to see her, and they wound up getting in a wild screaming match at a Days Inn motel. At 11:48 a.m., Yolanda shot the singer. Despite vicious attempts to save her at a nearby hospital, Selena was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m. Police eventually caught up with Yolanda, and she was found guilty, sentenced to life in prison, in Oct. 1995.

