Selena Gomez Getting The Weeknd’s New Home Ready For Them To ‘Nest’ In After His Tour

Despite Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s insane schedules, the pair have figured out how to keep their love strong! And, now that Abel has extended his tour, the couple already have special plans for when he returns home! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details!

Don’t worry guys, a four-month tour extension will not hinder Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd‘s relationship, one bit! In fact, it’s only motivating the couple to stay strong until they can finally settle down and spend time at the Abel’s LA digs! “The Weeknd asked Selena to help him decorate his place in LA during the expansion of his tour,” a source close to him EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He loves her style and has told her to do whatever she thinks will look good. And, he’ll foot the bill.”

The Weeknd, 27, gave his fans a real treat on June 13, when he revealed that his Legend of the Fall tour will go through the fall and end on Dec. 14 — making it a four-month extension. While he’s excited to hit more arenas in different cities with special guests, French Montana, Gucci Mane, 37, and Nav, 27, he’s even more thrilled for what comes after. “He can’t wait to finish his tour and get back to LA to nest with Selena,” our insider says. “And, the sky’s the limit with the budget. She can spend whatever she wants and he’ll pay for it.” Awe!

We’re glad that the pair are handling their busy schedules so well, because Sel was a bit sad when she first heard about the tour news. However, “she obviously understands it’s an essential part of being a hugely successful music star,” an insider close to Selena told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s going to miss him like crazy, but will be joining him on tour as much as possible. And, when they’re not together, they will for sure, FaceTime every day without fail.”

Since the singers first got together in Jan. 2017, they’ve only gotten closer as their relationship has blossomed. And, the one of the keys to their romance? — “Abel always makes sure to let Selena know how special she is to him,” another insider close to the couple told us. “He will send her flowers and gifts, sweet loving emails, and funny cute postcards from wherever he is in the world. They are such an adorable couple and really madly in love.” SO cute!

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd will invite Selena to live with him?