Is Scott Disick Trying To Win Bella Thorne Back? — He Sends Her Flowers After Cannes Drama

Scott Disick’s going the distance to make things right with Bella Thorne after their pretty terrible trip to Cannes. The Lord gifted the actress with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, which she showed off on Snapchat. Smooth!

Bella Thorne, 19, flaunted an incredibly beautiful bouquet of flowers on Snapchat on June 14, but declined to say who they were from. She has a lot of good guy friends, and is pals with some of her exes, so it really could have been any of them! After her fans freaked out about the identity of the sweet mystery man, he’s finally been revealed. The flowers are reportedly from none other than Scott Disick, 32! He’s trying to make it up to Bella after their disastrous trip to Cannes, where she bailed after he started partying too hard, sources tell TMZ.

This was a really nice apology! But is it also a romantic gesture? They sparked major dating rumors while in Cannes after they were spotted chilling on the deck of a yacht, looking extra cozy. Bella was with her sister, Dani, so they kept things pretty PG-13 for the most part. Bella was lying on a lounge chair at one point with Scott spooning her. And it looked like his arm was touching her chest! They even kissed!

While they seemed to be having a great time, Bella wasn’t with him for the rest of the trip. As he was partying with Justin Bieber‘s ex Sofia Richie, 18, and Chloe Bartoli, 26, (you know, the girl he cheated on ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38 with), Bella was nowhere to be seen. She kicked Scott to the curb after he made out with five other girls besides her and started partying hard. Bella likes to have a good time, but within reason. That’s actually why she invited her sister to Cannes; she was reportedly a little worried about it from the beginning. But Bella and Scott are good now, even after that terrible ending to their vacation. “We’re chillin’, we’re friends, we’re cool,” she said in an interview with ET.

