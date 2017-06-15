‘Rough Night’ Is The Raunchy Female Comedy You’ve Been Waiting For

Anything men can do, women can do better — and the R-rated ‘Rough Night’ proves it! This hilarious and totally off the wall comedy led by Scarlett Johansson is a MUST see, and HollywoodLife.com is here to tell you why.

Going into a movie these days is always pretty scary. No matter how good the trailer or teaser clips have been, you never know what you’re going to get in the final product. With Rough Night I desperately hoped for the kind of comedy I could laugh my you-know-what off to while still somehow finding a way to relate to one or all of the characters. End result? Rough Night delivered, and it delivered hard. Not only was this female driven comedy truly funny, but it included storylines that were meant to hit home with any female who has ever had a friend that she drifted apart from over time. However, if you go into this expecting to relate to the bachelorette aspect… well, you should probably not go at all.

In the film, Scarlett Johansson plays Jess, the bride-to-be who is also seriously lacking a social life because she’s too busy running for office. Her best friend, Alice (Jillian Bell), is the mastermind behind the bachelorette trip to Miami, Florida and also in desperate need of quality time with her BFF. Blair (Zoe Kravitz) and Frankie (Ilana Glazer) are their two friends from college who used to date, and now one is getting a divorce while the other is keeping busy being an “activist”. The fifth and final piece to this comedic puzzle is Kiwi (Kate McKinnon), Scarlett’s friend from Australia who Alice immediately hates. Their bachelorette weekend kicks off without a hitch, but everything goes dramatically downhill when they accidentally kill a stripper — which is seen in the trailer. The good news? There is a lot — and I do mean A LOT — more to the dead stripper story than you think, and in an effort not to spoil you I’m going to keep it to myself. Either way it leads to lots of laughs, lots of drama, and most importantly a damn good movie.

One of the most exciting parts of Scarlett Johansson is seeing her finally let her hair down. Yes, we love her as the butt-kicking Black Widow, but the action movies were getting a little tired. In Rough Night Scarlett isn’t just a hot chick who can dropkick bad guys at the drop of a dime, she’s a fiancee, a workaholic, and a not-so-great friend. Things get emotional when her character, Jess, puts down her so-called best friend, Alice, because she’s too much to handle. But, that’s where the relatable aspect comes in because we’ve all had that friend that just tried too hard, needed too much, and maybe didn’t deserve it when we finally exploded because we didn’t understand them. Plus there’s that whole girls backing each other in a crisis thing, which is super important and relevant in today’s society.

So, there you have it, HollywoodLifers. Grab your girls, your guys, or whoever it is you want to have a good laugh with at the movies and see Rough Night. You won’t regret it!