Patton Oswalt Finds Love With Meredith Salenger 14 Mos. After Wife’s Death: See Red Carpet Debut

Love is in the air for Patton Oswalt! 14 months after the death of his wife, Michelle McNamara, the actor has found happiness once again, and he proudly debuted his relationship with Meredith Salenger at the ‘Baby Driver’ premiere on June 14.

Patton Oswalt, 48, will always grieve his wife, Michelle McNamara, who passed away suddenly in April 2016, but he’s allowing himself to start living his life again — he’s even in a new relationship! The 48-year-old went public with his girlfriend, Meredith Salenger, at the premiere for Baby Driver in Los Angeles on June 14, and they looked so adorable together on the red carpet. The lovebirds had huge smiles on their faces as they posed for photographs, and they sweetly held hands as photographers snapped away. We love seeing him look so happy!

This is the first time we’ve seen Patton and Meredith together, however, two days before the premiere, she confirmed to her social media followers that she was in a relationship. “I’m super in love guys,” she wrote. “Just FYI.” Along with the message, she shared a photo of her hand intertwined with another, and now we know the mystery man’s identity! It’s unclear how long these two have been together, but it’s certainly a big step to walk a red carpet as a couple, so it seems like things are already pretty serious.

Patton’s wife, Michelle, was just 46 years old when she died suddenly in her sleep on April 22, 2016. Nearly a year later, he revealed that her death was caused by an undiagnosed heart condition combined with the drugs (Addeall, Xanax and Fentanyl) in her system. He explained in Oct. 2016 that, on the day she died, he urged her to take a “sleep until you wake up” night, and when he checked on her at 9:40 that morning, she was snoring soundly. However, just a few hours later, when he went back in the room, she was dead.

I'm super in love guys. Just FYI. 💖 A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

The couple had a daughter, Alice, who was born in 2009, and Patton is now raising her on his own. Meredith does not have any children, but based on her Instagram, she’s super close with her nieces, so she seems like the perfect fit for the family of two. Awwww!

