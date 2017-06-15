Orlando Bloom Turns Leo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire’s Bromance Into A 3-Way

Strut your stuff, hot lads! Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire’s bromance expanded on June 14, when Orlando Bloom took a casual stroll with the BFFs in NYC. See pics of the sexy bachelor pack here!

Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, and Tobey Maguire, 41, have had a long lasting friendship over the years and now it looks like the duo may turn into a trio! The talented actors were joined by Orlando Bloom, 40, while walking in New York City on June 14, according to TMZ. The good looking stars looked comfortable while making their way around the East Village. wearing sunglasses and wearing low key clothing. They held drinks as they engaged in what looked like light-hearted conversation with each other. See other pics of Orlando having the time of his life here!

This isn’t the first time Orlando has hung out with Leo and Tobey. The three heartthrobs were seen having a good time at Coachella back in Apr. and now with their most recent hang out, we can’t help but wonder if the Lord of Rings actor is becoming a regular in Leo and Tobey’s close inner circle. It would make sense that Leo may be seeking more time with friends after his recent split from model Nina Agdal, 25. There’s nothing like a good bromance to get over a breakup, am I right?!

Orlando’s had his own lady troubles, but made not so bad headlines when his ex Katy Perry, 32, ranked his bedroom skills number two out of three of her ex lovers. As singer Meat Loaf would say, “two out of three ain’t bad!” Whether with or without women, we’re happy to know that Orlando can have fun with some of his best guy friends too. Here’s to hoping we see more of Leo, Tobey, and Orlando out and about together soon!

