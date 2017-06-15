Old Navy’s Epic $1 Flip-Flop Sale — Where & When To Shop It

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! The Old Navy $1 Flip-Flop Sale is right around the corner & customers will be able to purchase $1 solid-colored flip-flops ONLINE for the 1st time ever!

We are so excited because the best sale of the summer is officially here! The Old Navy $1 Flip-Flop Sale will take place on Saturday, June 24th for one day only and you can shop $1 solid-colored flip-flops for the whole family in-stores and ONLINE, for the first time ever, which is absolutely life changing. Now you can sit in the comfort of your own home and shop for flip-flops all day long — what’s better than that!?

In celebration of the summer sale, actor Miles Brown and kid dancer, Tavaris Jones, star in the cute commercial shot in Malibu and features them dancing in Old Navy Flip-Flops. The offer is valid in all Old Navy stores in the US (check local stores for hours) and for the first time ever, the sale will be extended to online! Limit 10 per customer, while supplies last. Additionally, if you’re an Old Navy cardholder, you will be able to shop the pre-sale on Saturday, June 17th in-stores only. Pre-sale will be supported via e-mail, ISM, and direct mail.

Old Navy flip-flops usually retail for $4 so you’re literally getting four pairs for the price of one and they’re the best to just throw on and head to the beach in, plus they come in a million different colors. You have to watch the hialrious commercial of Miles and Tavaris and get ready for the big day!

Are you guys excited to SHOP the $1 flip-flop sale?!