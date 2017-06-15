North West: Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s Adorable Princess Turns 4 — Happy Birthday

North West is officially 4! Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s daughter is growing up SO fast, and we can hardly believe it’s her b-day once again. Join us in celebrating the cutie’s milestone by taking a look back at her most memorable moments from her 3rd year. And let’s be real, there were PLENTY of highlights!

Happy birthday, North West! Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 40, oldest child and only daughter turned four years old on June 15, and we cannot wait to see how she’s going to celebrate her special day. But in the meantime, there are plenty of fun Nori moments from this past year we can look back on as we help the little one celebrate another year. Remember when she expertly transformed her bathroom into her very own SPA escape — WHILE in timeout? How about that time Kim revealed on The Ellen Show that North is literally Kanye’s twin? Priceless!

But aside from proving she’s similar to both her mom AND her dad, North really showed fans she’s developing a unique personality that’s all her own! While Kim famously only wears nude lip colors, North loves to switch up her makeup look — even rocking black lipstick! While partying with Blac Chyna‘s son King Cairo at his fourth b-day bash in the fall, Nori snuck away with Aunt Kylie Jenner, 19, and tried out her lip kits on social media. While the youngster’s BFF, Ryan Romulus, chose to wear a light shade of pink, North made a dramatic move and picked out Kylie’s black shade — talk about a fashion risk-taker! And the best part? She looked fabulous in the dark hue!

As much as she has her own style though — her t-shirt and slip dress combo is basically iconic now — she also loves matching her mom. In fact, Kim loves that North is so into fashion, and she actually saves every single red carpet outfit of hers in hopes that Nori will someday wear it. “All my MET dresses. Maybe she’ll want to wear one to prom,” Kim told PEOPLE. “Everything I have is for her, and she’ll look at it and say, ‘Can I wear that one day,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, you can,’ and she’ll say, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go eat my vegetables, but I’ll be back and be big.’” Aw!

My cutie! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Aside from fashion, North also seems to have a passion for music and sports. This past year, Kim revealed that Saint West’s, 1, older sister not only takes violin lessons, but is also involved in gymnastics. Talk about an active youngster! Last year the birthday girl celebrated her special day with a mermaid-themed party, one that she shared with cousin Penelope Disick, 4. We can’t wait to see the cute pics from THIS year!

Is Nori adorable or what, HollywoodLifers? Send the cutie your birthday wishes below!