Another milestone! North West had a total blast at her 4th birthday bash on June 15, surrounded by family at Chuck E. Cheese’s. She was treated to a cake with sprinkles, huge balloons and more on her special day!

Happy birthday, North West! Kim Kardashian West, 36, and Kanye West’s, 40, little girl turned four-years-old on June 15, and she’s grown up in front of our very eyes! To ring in the special occasion, they surprised her with a fun-filled bash at Chuck E. Cheese’s. Yep, she’s just like us. North looked adorable at her b-day party, with her diamond tiara and cute pink dress! She was treated to a yummy sprinkled cake with four lit candles and several presents on her big day. Khloe Kardashian, 32, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Dream Kardashian even showed up and they had a ball!

Kim went the extra mile for her precious daughter, showing off ginormous balloons with a sweet b-day message at her Bel-Air mansion. The Kardashians are reportedly planning to throw her an even bigger party for North on the reality show, so this may only be a taste of what’s to come! Hours before the celebrations, Kim took to social media and gushed over her mini-me. She wrote, “I can’t believe you are 4 already. I love you so much, Northie!” They even surprised her with two creme-colored Pomeranians. Too cute!

Kris Jenner, 61, also shared a heartwarming message on her Instagram page. “Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North,” she wrote, sharing an adorable montage of pics over the years. “You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving… I love you so much my precious angel girl…Lovey xo.”

North is definitely a well-rounded toddler! Kim previously revealed that one-year-old Saint West’s older sister takes violin lessons and gymnastics classes. On top of that, she already knows how to handle the paparazzi like the best of them. Last year, the birthday girl celebrated her special day with an amazing mermaid-themed party, so it’s awesome to see them switch it up!

HollywoodLifers, feel free to send your birthday wishes to North in the comment section below!