Miley Cyrus Sings ‘Party In The USA’ In NYC Subway Station & Fans Can’t Handle It

Party in the subway station! Miley Cyrus performed her huge 2009 hit ‘Party In The USA’ with ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon in an NYC subway station and travelers couldn’t help but go nuts about seeing the Miley Cyrus rocking out so casually in the Big Apple!

Miley Cyrus, 24, and Jimmy Fallon, 42, hit up the Rockefeller Center subway station in New York City on the June 14 edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and had a little impromptu concert! Miley got fans who had crowded around her so hype when she starting singing “Party In The USA.” Her voice sounded incredible during the acoustic version of her hit. Her fans were singing along with her and recorded the surprise performance on their phones. What an epic moment for Smilers who just so happened to be there!

Before getting down to “Party In The USA,” Miley and Jimmy entered the subway station in some very clever disguises. Miley donned a black wig, cowboy hat, and sunglasses. Jimmy had on a light brown wig with super long bangs to cover his face. The two acted like they were just the normal subway performers New Yorkers see every day. Miley and Jimmy started singing the Dolly Parton classic “Jolene.”

At first, the fans that gathered around didn’t seem to notice that it was the “Malibu” singer performing. The black wig would definitely throw anyone off. But when Jimmy and Miley took off their wigs, fans started screaming! How many people get to see Miley perform that up close and personal?! Not many!

Miley and Jimmy had the best time on The Tonight Show. The pair decided to have some ridiculous fun and sing lyrics to hit songs that were translated into another language using Google Translate, and then switched back to English. If you’ve ever used Google Translate, you know that the translations aren’t always spot on! Miley sang a hilarious version of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” Can Miley just be on The Tonight Show every day?

