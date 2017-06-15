In a touching show of support, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania headed to MedStar Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C. today, June 14, to visit Congressman Steve Scalise while he remains in critical condition after sustaining serious injuries in a shooting earlier in the day.

President Donald Trump, 70, and his wife Melania Trump, 47, dropped everything today, June 14, to make time to visit House Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he lay in critical condition at MedStar Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C. The Louisiana congressman was among a reported four people who were shot at Eugene Simpson Baseball Field in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia while practicing for a congressional baseball game earlier in the day. Click here to see pics of the crime scene.

Anti-Trump shooter James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, hit Scalise in the hip while he was on the field, and shot one of his aides in the chest. Hodgkinson reportedly died following a shootout with the police. Sen. Rand Paul told MSNBC that, had police not been there, “it would have been a massacre.” The idea that this could happen is absolutely horrifying, and it is so wonderful that Trump made the time to visit Scalise and the others who were injured — including 2 police officers.

We’re sure that Scalise and his loved ones appreciate the Trumps’ support, as he has already been through so much in the hours since the shooting. “Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot to the left hip. The bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding,” the hospital said in a statement put out by Scalise’s office. “He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations. We will provide periodic updates.”

