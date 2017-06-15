LeBron James isn’t letting ANYTHING get him down on his son Bryce’s special day — not even his devastating championship loss! Celebrating Bryce’s 10th b-day in style, the star proudly sang to his little man at the top of his lungs, & our hearts are melting! This precious birthday vid will def make your day.

LeBron James, 32, is one proud papa! Despite his heartbreaking loss to the Golden State Warriors on June 12, which lost the Cleveland Cavaliers the 2017 NBA championship, the star athlete bounced back with gusto, and happily helped his son Bryce Maximus James celebrate his 10th birthday on June 14. And seriously, the adorable video he posted on Instagram documenting the sweet festivities could not have been cuter! Our favorite part? LeBron enthusiastically singing the b-day song to his little man!

“Happy Bday Bryce Maximus!!” LeBron captioned the tribute video dedicated to his middle child. “Can’t believe you’re 10 years old man. Time is serious flying. Love you Young 👑 and u make me proud to be your father every single day!! #ZhuriLikeThatsMyCakeToo 😂😂😂😂.” The minute-long clip, which has LeBron behind the camera the entire time, features friends and family members singing to Bryce while he patiently waits to blow out his birthday candles. His little sister, Zhuri James, 2, tries to get in on the action too, almost looking like she’s going to blow the candles out herself! LOL.

Looks like the James family went all out for Bryce’s milestone b-day, and we have to say, that cake looks DELICIOUS! LeBron has a total of three kids, whom he shares with wife Savannah Brinson, 30. Their oldest child is son LeBron James Jr., 12, and then comes Bryce and Zhuri. And although the stellar b-ball player was devastated after the Cavs lost earlier this week, he’s determined to come back stronger than ever next season.

Happy Bday Bryce Maximus!! Can't believe you're 10 years old man. Time is serious flying. Love you Young 👑 and u make me proud to be your father every single day!! #ZhuriLikeThatsMyCakeToo 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

LeBron is “not taking the NBA Finals loss lightly,” a source close to the Cavs organization told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has already spoken to the team management and [wants the Cavs] fully committed to free agency and bringing in players that will not only get them back to the NBA Finals but also win it.” Sounds like he’s serious!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how sweet is this birthday video of Bryce? Are you surprised LeBron seems to be in such good spirits?