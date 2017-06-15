‘The Originals’: Could We Get A Klaus & Caroline Reunion Sooner Rather Than Later?

Don’t lie, a Klaroline reunion is something we all want to see. Well, there is a potential for an ‘Originals’ spinoff, according to our sister site. If a spinoff did happen, there is a possibility that Klaus and Caroline could cross paths again.

The Originals is going to be experiencing a big time jump, our sister site TVLine is reporting. That means little Hope is going to be getting older! Our sister site is saying that casting for a teenaged Hope is currently happening. There’s reportedly also talks of an adult Hope to get her own spinoff. If Hope does get her own show, could she be heading towards Caroline and Alaric’s school?! That could certainly be one way of continuing the story.

The show’s executive producer, Julie Plec, hasn’t nixed that idea either. She told TVLine that “the idea of [Caroline and Alaric’s] school as a safe haven for young supernatural beings certainly has a lot of relevance for Hope.” Julie also noted that there are “more stories to be told” in The Vampire Diaries/The Originals universe. If Hope does end up at the school, Caroline and Klaus could find themselves face-to-face again. That’s every Klaroline fan’s dream!

Klaus and Caroline didn’t share a scene in The Vampire Diaries series finale, but they did have a moment. Klaus wrote Caroline a letter after finding out about her school. “I do look forward to thanking you in person someday,” he wrote to her. “However long it takes. Yours, Klaus.” Alaric gave Klaroline lovers even more hope when Alaric said that this was “the beginning of another story.”

Fans have been wishing for Caroline to show up in New Orleans every since TVD ended, and these possibilities are going to fuel so many theories! Give us Klaroline, Julie!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Klaus and Caroline will reunite on an Originals spinoff? Let us know!