Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Video Collage Of North West On 4th B-Day: ‘I Love You So Much’

North West is officially 4, & we’re not the only ones who can’t believe how fast she’s grown! In honor of her daughter’s big day, Kim Kardashian paid tribute to the b-day girl in the cutest way by sharing a sweet collage of videos featuring Nori herself. In one, the tot even promises she won’t get any older!

In the Kardashian-West family, June 15 is all about North West! And to show her daughter on her fourth birthday just how loved she truly is, Kim Kardashian, 36, created a super adorable video that’s — you guessed it — all about Nori! “Happy birthday to my mini me! I can’t believe you are 4 already,” the reality star wrote on her website, which is where she shared the full-length version of her sweet tribute. “I love you so much, Northie!”

The clip starts with a series of various North Kimojis — including a crying face and her famous mug face typically reserved for the paparazzi. But quickly after, it launches into precious phone-filmed videos of North being her adorable self. In one, which was taken one year ago on her third birthday, the youngster promises her mom she won’t get any older — is anyone else’s heart melting? Kim also shows North playing a mini violin, and having fun with various Snapchat filters — including the bunny filter and the ever-popular golden leaf crown filter.

While we don’t get to hear North talk often, in her mom’s creation, the cutie pie is quite talkative! We get to hear her explain to her mom that she’s the tooth fairy, a bunny, and sing a song comprised of “hello’s.” In the last bit, Kim can be seen cuddling with her daughter on a couch. She asks the birthday girl, “Even when you’re big you’re going to be so nice to me?” Nori replies with a head nod and “Yeah.” Kim says, “SO nice. You want to live with me forever?” And once again, the tot says, “Yeah.” Aw!

Kim’s not the only one in the fam to wish North a happy birthday though. Aunt Kylie Jenner, 19, took to Instagram to celebrate her niece’s milestone. She posted a super cute pic of North dressed in a purple outfit and ballet slippers and wrote, “happy birthday to this cutie 💜.” Grandma Kris Jenner, 61, joined in on the Instagram posting, and wrote, “Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving… I love you so much my precious angel girl…Lovey xo,” alongside a picture collage of Nori.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love this sweet video Kim made for North? Wish the cutie a happy birthday below!