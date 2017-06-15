Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Still In Counseling After Divorce Rumors: It’s An ‘Uphill’ Battle

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been working through the bumps in their marriage with a counselor, according to a heartbreaking new report! Will they avoid a dramatic split?

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West have reportedly been struggling to work through the issues in their marriage together with couples counseling, according to Life & Style magazine. “Their therapist comes to their home and talks with them,” a source explained to the mag. The pair were reportedly on the verge of calling it quits on their three-year marriage before they got help! “They were considering divorce, but decided to try to work it out. It’s been an uphill battle, but they’ve come a long way,” the insider said.

The therapy sessions reportedly started solo for Kim after her horrific robbery at gunpoint in Paris in Oct. 2016. The 36 year-old was trying to come to terms with the scary experience she had, but then Kanye was hospitalized a mental breakdown in Nov. Their problems reportedly drove them apart, according to Life & Style. Kimye have come a long way from the dark days of 2016 and counseling has reportedly played a major role in that.

“They’re learning how to communicate and understand each other,” the source told the mag. The first few sessions reportedly focused on Kim’s trauma, but have since moved on to working on Kanye’s temper. “They discuss his different triggers and how Kim can keep him from getting upset at home, the insider said. The couple’s hard work has reportedly paid off as things start to look brighter for Kim and Kanye. “They have learned to get along again,” the source said. “The therapy is helping, for now.” Kim’s dreamy vacation for Kanye’s 40th birthday in the Bahamas was reportedly super “therapeutic” for them, a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. They didn’t even want to come home!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye will make it through?