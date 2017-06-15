Kim Kardashian Reveals First Makeup From Her Line — & She’s Modeling It To Perfection

Kim Kardashian is coming out with her very own makeup line on June 21, and who better to model the products than Kim herself! The first drop? A creme contour & highlight kit — so fitting for the contour queen!

Kim Kardashian‘s namesake makeup line is almost here and we are so excited! The very first product is a Cream Contour & Highlight Kit, which appears to be a two-in-one stick. Perfect for on-the-go and travel. It comes in four shades: light, medium, dark and deep dark. Kim’s modeling the makeup in the first campaign image and she looks absolutely gorgeous!! She’s rocking a sky-high ponytail by Chris Appleton. The pulled back pony really shows off that amazing contour! Her makeup centers around gorgeous skin, a plum smokey eye and a nude lip — very Kim. Her makeup for the campaign was done by — who else — Mario Dedivanovic.

Mario posted these images of Kim on his Instagram with a lovely message: “Close up 🔥 #KKWbeauty. I’m so incredibly proud of Kim and this new venture. I’ve watched her as she obsessively worked so hard on this for a long time, from formula to packaging and everything in between. This is 100% Kim. She has had such an Incredible influence in beauty for the past decade that spans the entire globe so this is long overdue. Sorry I’m just so excited 😭🤗🤷🏻‍♂️ can’t wait for everyone to see all that’s to come ♥️ @kimkardashian #MarioMuse #KKWbeauty #Proud #contourQueen #MakeupByMario.”

Kim very much inspired Mario’s Master Palette he created with Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics. He had shades named “Kim” and “Muse,” so there was no doubt she heavily influenced him! We can’t wait to try all of Kim’s new makeup line!

HollywoodLifers, will you buy Kim Kardashian’s contour kit?