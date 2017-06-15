Kim Kardashian modeled the new creme contour from her upcoming makeup line, but not everyone is loving the look. Furious Twitter users are actually slamming her for wearing culturally insensitive ‘blackface’ in the June 15 promotional picture.

Another day, another cultural outcry on social media. Kim Kardashian, 36, was ripped apart on Twitter on June 15 for supposedly “wearing blackface” in the promotional picture of her upcoming makeup line. Fans noticed that her complexion looks slightly darker in the Mario Dedivanovic campaign, in which she used the new creme contour and highlighter kit to get all dolled-up. We think the reality star looks absolutely stunning but there are hundreds of furious followers who claim she purposefully changed her skin tone to look darker than it actually is. “Kim did blackface, that’s why she deleted her tweet,” one wrote. “Why is Kim doing blackface? SMH, I honestly expected more from her.” Yikes!

For those who don’t know what blackface is, it’s considered a racist practice from the 19th century that’s been used in all kinds of entertainment purposes. From movies to musicals, non-black performers would paint their face black to portray lower-class roles like slaves, gardeners, and nannies. The use of blackface was put to rest in the 1960’s thanks to the Civil Rights Movement. Unfortunately, some people didn’t get the memo. You may recall that Kim came in close quarters with a man wearing blackface in Vienna, when she and Kris Jenner attended the opera ball. The guy pretended to be Kanye West to get her attention inside the venue.

Just like her older sister, Kylie Jenner also experienced the blackface backlash in 2015. One of her photoshoots that used a blacklight came under harsh scrutiny for the same reason as Kim’s, because some people thought her skin tone looked unusually dark. The makeup maven didn’t have the thick skin she does now, and the mean accusations completely “ruined” her Easter celebration and put her in a funk for weeks!

Kim with this black face make up is a real mess!!! #kuwtk — Francheska Bleu (@SUiTEPeACHEz) May 1, 2017

Kim begins to do make up tutorials & is trolled into buying darker colours until she starts doing blackface.

Her videos are demonetized — Kath and Kim Now (@KathAndKimToday) April 22, 2017

Kim K did blackface. Which is why she deleted her tweet. But I won't get into that bc I know how delusional her Black & non Black stans are. — Cole Turner's wife (@WickedBeaute) June 15, 2017

