Khloe Kardashian Models New Denim Skirt & Sexy Leather Bustier: Where You Can Get It

Khloe Kardashian is turning up the heat with her latest Good American launch as she posed in an edgy denim skirt and cleavage-bearing leather bustier top. Love it? Get all the info on where you can score her sultry style.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, looks better than ever showing off the latest style from her Good American collection as she poses in a denim skirt and black leather bustier top — and we can’t get enough of her latest look! The denim skirt is the silhouette of the summer, and we love the edgy twist this new style incorporates into the trend.

Khloe stayed true to the edgy vibe as she rocked the look with over-the-knee lace-up boots and a black jacket, which she wore draped gingerly over her arms, letting her figure shine in the sexy outfit. Her blonde hair was worn short and tousled around her shoulders as she sported luscious lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude lip. Love her look? You’re in luck — the denim skirt is currently available on the brand’s website, along with three new styles that incorporate the same detailing.

The Exposed Zip is the latest style to drop from Khloe’s Good American collection, which serves up a stylish take on three denim staples from her collection: the Good Waist, Good Waist Crop, and Mini. The looks feature an exposed zipper at the waist and at the hem, giving the styles an edgy twist. The items range in price from $155-$189 and are available in sizes 00-24.



Check out Khloe’s edgy look above and let us know if you’re loving the sexy new looks from her Good American collection.