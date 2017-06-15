Whoa there Kelly Ripa, looks like you could use a chest wax! The ‘Live’ talk show host sported a hilarious bathing suit on June 15 that made it look like she has a dad bod. Then, Ryan Seacrest got in on the fun. See for yourself!

Things get WILD on Live with Kelly and Ryan! A hilarious swimsuit that features a hairy man chest design went viral, so of course Kelly Ripa, 46, had to test it out! She appeared on her show on June 15 wearing the swimsuit, and it gave her a hilarious dad bod. She also had a towel around her waist for modesty, to keep her “testicles covered.” But don’t worry, the $49.95 swimsuit doesn’t actually have any genitalia printed on it, just a hairy beer gut and saggy chest. She says that the rest reason she rocked the towel was that it was super narrowly cut in the front, but very comfy! See the goofy pics, above.

It seems like Ryan Seacrest, 42, was a little jealous that his co-host was having all the fun. He ran backstage and threw on one of those bikini-torso t-shirts to take some Instagram pics and videos. “Ready for the summer #beachbod,” he captioned the photos. Too funny! The hilarious swimsuit was making the rounds on the internet a few days earlier, and we’re so glad to see Kelly try it on. We can’t imagine who would really rock this look on the beach, but more power to ’em!

Ready for the summer #beachbod A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

