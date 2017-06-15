‘Kate Plus 8’: Sextuplets Are Officially Teenagers — Watch Them Camp For Epic 13th B-Day Party

Can you believe it? To celebrate the Gosselin sextuplets 13th birthday, the reality stars decided to have a camping extravaganza. While the girls glamped, the boys roughed it in the woods — watch the festivities here!

Kate Gosselin‘s, 42, sextuplets: Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah, and Joel, turned 13 years old on May 10, and just a little over a month later, fans get to watch their birthday celebration during a special three-episode run of Kate Plus 8 on TLC! For the teen’s big b-day, they decided to go glamping and camping, as the girls wanted to get pampered during a SPA day and the boys wanted to pitch tents in the wilderness. In the sneak peek trailer, Hannah, Leah, and Alexis are shown getting manicures and facials while their brothers complete a scavenger hunt and start a bonfire. WATCH THE SNEAK PEEK HERE.

The separate parties come together, however, to enjoy birthday cake — one pink and one campfire themed — and to play archery. Talk about an epic thirteenth birthday! On their actual special day, Kate, who shares eight children with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, 40, posted a super sweet tribute to her youngest six kids. “🎈🎈🎈HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births!” the proud mom began her heartfelt message.

“I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend!” Kate concluded with, “I love you guys! I got six times what I planned on, but I’d NEVER EVER go back! You’re the six final pieces of my heart that I never knew I was looking for 😉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Turning13Today.” Aw!

I can’t believe they're 13! Our journey continues with all new #KatePlus8 premiering on @TLC Monday, July 10 at 10/9c! LINK TO (adorable!) PROMO VIDEO IN MY BIO!! A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Kate Plus 8 comes back to TLC on Monday, July 10 at 10/9c. The premiere episode is all about Halloween as the kids try to transform an old family barn into the perfect haunted house. The three-part series also features a family ski trip that includes games, cold weather fun, and even a trip to the hospital! Unfortunately though, it does not look like Collin is included in these special episodes. It’s safe to assume the youngster’s still receiving treatment for his “special needs.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — will you be watching the sextuplets turn 13 on Kate Plus 8? Can you believe they’re already teenagers?