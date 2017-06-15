Karrueche Tran Gets 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown After Violence Claims

The verdict is in! One month after serving Chris Brown with court papers on his 28th birthday in Houston, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a restraining order from a judge that will stay in place for the next FIVE years, according to a new report.

When it comes to the court case of Karrueche Tran, 29, vs. Chris Brown, 28, a judge sided with the model on June 15, according to TMZ. The publication claims Karrueche was granted a 5-year restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, who she said “punched” her in the stomach multiple times and threw her down a flight of stairs when they were together. During her in-person testimony on Thursday afternoon, Karrueche reportedly stated that the rapper also threatened her with violence even after they broke up, and demanded that she give back the gifts he bought for her over the years.

At first the brunette beauty was terrified to face-off against Chris in court in fear that he’d violently lash out. But on June 15, she bravely placed all the cards on the table knowing he wasn’t going to be there. Karrueche presented text messages that reportedly read, “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events.” Some of their texts also involved alleged death threats like, “B*tch I will beat the s**t out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

Coming to an official verdict certainly wasn’t easy, as Chris’ ruthless attorney, David Gammill, reportedly grilled Karrueche like no other during the cross-examination. David allegedly tried to turn the tables on her by saying she “taunted” Chris into behaving a certain way and then complained about the results. As we mentioned earlier, the hip-hop star wasn’t in court today — and the judge REFUSED to let him phone-in, according to TMZ. We’re proud of Karrueche for holding her own!

