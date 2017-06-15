Karrueche Tran & Chris Brown: She Has ‘Peace Of Mind’ After Getting 5-Year Restraining Order

Karrueche Tran is finally feeling relaxed and at peace after a judge granted her a five-year restraining order against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. Find out the EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s now moving on.

When it comes to her ex, Chris Brown, 28, it’s been a tough time for Karrueche Tran, 29, but now that she’s won a five-year restraining order against him, she’s able to take a deep breath, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY. “Karrueche is so relieved that the judge granted this long term restraining order, it’s exactly what she was hoping for. Five years gives her a lot of peace of mind, she’s hoping she can finally put this drama behind her forever,” a source revealed. The actress was originally denied a permanent restraining order back in May after missing the appointment.

Now that she no longer has to focus on legal issues with Chris, Karrueche is ready to focus on other things. “She just wants to focus on her goals and her new show,” the source continued. “Her career is going better than she could have imagined, she’s so excited about doing Claws and just wants to keep her attention on all the good things in her life. Getting this restraining order granted makes that easier, it’s a weight off her mind.” See pre-drama pics of the former couple here.

Karrueche’s tumultuous on-again/off-again relationship with Chris is reminiscent of the singer’s troubled relationship with his his ex, Rihanna, 29. Despite the long battle of alleged violence over the years, the two have seemed to be in touch again and Chris even made headlines when he announced that he was ready to propose to the “Umbrella” singer before their breakup.

