Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Already Talking Babies But Are They Ready To Get Engaged?

Joe Jonas, 27, and Sophie Turner, 21, have only been dating for seven months but they have already talked about planning a family. The couple are clearly going strong and are now considering what their future holds. “They genuinely enjoy spending time together and look forward to possibly starting a family together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he is super gorgeous, talented and would make an amazing father. He finds her incredibly beautiful, equally gifted and they joke around that they would have the cutest, most amazing babies ever.” We totally agree that their babies would be incredibly charming and good looking but before the crib and stroller come out, are they ready to get engaged? See the sweetest photos ever of the happy couple here!

“Joe has thought about marriage but for the time being Kevin [Jonas] will be the only Jonas to be married,” our source continued. “DNCE is going strong, the relationship is great and he doesn’t want to add wedding planning to the situation right now. It doesn’t mean in any way that he doesn’t want it to happen, just not something in the cards right now and she is OK with it because they are still very young to take that next step.” The pair have definitely spent a lot of time together going to weddings, the Met Gala, and taking intimate vacations around the world so it wouldn’t be a surprise if eventually the next step is getting engaged. “They are having a great time as boyfriend and girlfriend, the rest will come in time.”

Not to mention that Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, 24, is especially fond of the Game of Thrones star. “Nick thinks that Sophie is super cool and loves how she has made Joe happy,” a friend of the Jonas brothers tells us. “Nick has seen Joe’s other relationships and this one seems much more serious and much more complete. She’s definitely sister material.” What a fantastic seal of approval!

