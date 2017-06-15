Miley Cyrus & Jimmy Fallon Scramble Up Famous Lyrics With Google Translate & It’s Everything

We all know how annoying it is when you put words into Google Translate and the result just does NOT make sense. Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon handled this problem in an hilarious way on June 14 when they attempted to sing some strangely translated song lyrics on the ‘Tonight Show.’

Miley Cyrus, 24, is always game for whatever Jimmy Fallon, 42, has planned when she makes an appearance on the Tonight Show, but what he asked her to do on June 14 was truly the most ridiculous thing we’ve seen so far. Jimmy told Miley he would like to perform a few songs with her, but there was a catch — the lyrics to the tracks were going to be translated into another language, and then back to English. Wait, what? Yeah, we were confused too, especially after we heard how insane the new lyrics were! Click here to see pics of Miley performing on the Today Show.

The songstress performed Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape Of You,” singing out the convoluted line, “We do not like pressure stones make,” instead of the line “We push and pull like a magnet do.” Then Jimmy took on Rick James‘ “Superfreak,” with the twisted lyric, “Until toenails from the top,” instead of, “From her head down to her toenails.” Then Miley had the crowd cracking up with the line “A minster’s man child,” instead of the titular line from “Son Of A Preacher Man.” But by far the biggest laughs came when Miley and Jimmy performed “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” together, singing, “Landforms don’t prefer to get high/I’m going to purchase your baby.”

Miley has been riding a wave of success ever since she dropped her first new song in two years, “Malibu,” on May 12. The songstress has been all over the place recently — from singing at 23-year-old Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester concert on June 4 to lounging around LA with fiance Liam Hemsworth, 27. We hope we keep seeing Miley in the news and that she keeps making new music — even songs with crazy lyrics!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Miley’s appearance on the Tonight Show? Do you love her adorable relationship with Jimmy? Give us all your thoughts below!