Tommie Lee Addresses Leaving ‘L&HH’ After Firing Rumors: Is She Ditching The Show?

Is Tommie here to stay? Rumors have been swirling that producers are planning on firing her from ‘L&HHATL’ because of her alleged violent behavior. Tommie even expressed to a fan that she’s had enough. So, what’s the deal? She’s finally setting the record straight!

Tommie Lee wants to clear the air — She has not been fired and she is not quitting Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Although the actress told fans — in a May 23 Facebook Live video — that she was not returning to the show in 2018, she’s changed her mind. “I’m really up in the air,” she said in an interview with AJC on June 13. “We’re discussing it.” Tommie added that the cast and the show do not have to confirm their return until September 2017.

The newest L&HHATL cast member even expressed her gratitude for the show. She confessed that L&HH has provided her with the stability she needs to provide for her family — daughters Havalli [10] and Samaria [13]. Tommie Lee also admitted that this is the first time she’s ever had a regular paycheck and a regular salary. Therefore, she clearly has a good reason to stay. “I used to barely have enough money to pay the bills,” Tommie told the site. “I’d steal and sell stuff. I now feel so blessed beyond measure.” Wow.

She also wanted to clear the air about the rumors that she missed the Jamaica trip [airing now] because she was “fired.” Tommie said she was not present because she didn’t have a passport, not because producers gave her the boot.

Another reason she’s not quitting? — “I love television,” she said. “I love being able to show my life and getting paid for me being me.” However, the show does have its cons. “Everyone knows your business. And they can be very judgmental.” Not to mention, Tommie wasn’t a fan of seeing the spats with her mother, Samantha, being beefed up on the small screen. “That part bothers me,” she admitted. “She’s not as strong as me. I don’t want my mom to go through what I’m going through. It’s a natural mechanism to be defensive of your parents as well as their children. I don’t want to see her hurt.” Awe. So, we’re going to guess that we won’t be seeing much of Samantha in 2018.

On the other hand, we may be seeing Tommie’s career play out in season 7. The mother of two is trying to break out into the music industry. “I’m dropping an EP,” she revealed. “Music is my world. I eat sleep and sh-t music… I’m hood.”

L&HHATL recently shot the season 6 reunion, which is slated to air in July. Tommie remained tight-lipped about what the reunion entailed. But, she did tell the site that Joseline Hernandez apparently quit. So, we’ll have to wait and see!

Like we mentioned above, back in May, Tommie Lee told fans that she was quitting the show. Here’s the statement she gave a fan during her Facebook Live [May 23]: “Sorry baby, I will not be doing this sh-t anymore just because me, I’m so motherf–king great that I will never give a motherf–king opportunity to say they did anything for me. And I will never tear my family apart. So I bow out gracefully, I’m good. I did that.” However, that’s all changed.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseline will be back?