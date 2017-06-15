Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA’ For Having Secret Wedding?

Happily ever after? Not so fast. Kenya Moore’s wedding to an unidentified business man has landed her in A LOT of trouble with the ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ crew, according to a new report. Sources say she may get the axe!

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a Real Housewives Of Atlanta scandal! Kenya Moore, 46, is on the verge of getting fired from the show because she tied the knot with a mystery man off-camera, according to MediaTakeOut. Photos from her recent ceremony leaked online, and now, RHOA producers are scrambling to figure out why they weren’t informed beforehand. The reality star “didn’t want the wedding to be on the show because it would bring toxicity to the union,” a source connected to the not-so-secretive situation tells the site. “She also said she didn’t want to have her relationship associated with RHOA in any way, which is why she got married outside of taping.”

At this present time, Kenya will reportedly continue with season 10 — but her contract is limited! The story line was originally meant to follow her feud with Kim Z and how she’s recovering from the Matt Jordan split, but this wedding threw a wrench in the entire system, according to MediaTakeOut. This leaves both producers and Kenya is a tough spot because they don’t necessarily want to fire her, nor do they have time to find a new cast member to replace her. Meanwhile, Kenya is adamant about NOT having her new husband appear on the show at all. So what now? Neither party is willing to budge or renegotiate.

Moving onto happier things, Kenya exchanged “I dos” in St. Lucia last weekend with a business man she’s been seeing for several months, according to People. “I’m just ecstatic,” she told the publication. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.” For the time being, Kenya isn’t revealing her husband’s identity to the public.

