QUIZ: Is He Relationship Material Or Only Good Enough For A Hookup?

Dating is weird nowadays. There are crushes, hookups, boy/girlfriends, etc.. Once you categorize someone, they tend to stay where they are. But what happens if your feelings start to grow? Is it worth trying to make your hookup buddy your significant other? Are they even relationship material?! Take our quiz below to find out if your hookup deserves to be your main squeeze.

It can happen to anyone, really. Just look at Kourtney Kardashian, 38. She has a thing for younger men, and has been spotted out (and allegedly hooking up) with stars like Justin Bieber, 23, and Quincy Brown, 26. At least she WAS, until one of her flings, Younes Bendjima, started hanging out with her more during the day, travelling with her, and spending time with the family. At some point you have to choose: is this still just a hookup, or something more?

On June 5, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how Younes was winning Kourtney over, proving that he deserves a real shot at something serious. “Younes is super supportive when it comes to all the Scott [Disick] drama, he is totally a shoulder to cry on for Kourtney, and is always there to listen,” said the insider. “He’s advised her to try to cut Scott out of her life as much as possible—at least until he gets straight again—because he’s toxic to Kourtney and Younes hates to see her upset and stressed.” Younes is totally relationship material. Scott, on the other hand, is totally a hookup. And he proved it with his string of flings in Cannes. So, which one is your person?

HollywoodLifers, did you find out that your hookup was relationship-worthy from our quiz? Let us know your results!