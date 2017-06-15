How To Prevent A Sunburn & What To Do If You Get One Anyway — Expert Tips

A sunburn is almost synonymous with summer but it doesn’t have to be and it SHOULDN’T be. You guys KNOW you need to wear SPF all the time, even on cloudy days. Here are some top tips PLUS what to do if you still get burned.

Pharmacist Alec Ginsberg of C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries explains why sunscreen is so important. “The sun emits harmful ultra violet rays, and constant exposure can lead to wrinkling, aging, sagging, and most importantly, cancer. There are two types of rays: UVA and UVB. UVA have a longer wavelength and are more damaging on deeper levels of the skin. UVB have shorter wavelength and penetrate surface of the skin. Most sunburns are caused by UVB rays.” As I mentioned, the sun’s strong rays can still come through clouds, so even if it’s overcast, you need to be wearing SPF! Make it a healthy habit and your skin will thank you!

Here’s what to look for when you go to buy sunscreen. “Broad spectrum, as UVA is protected by “broad spectrum” and UVB is protected by SPF. As far as SPF, recommended 30 or higher. Water resistant, 40-80 minutes of water resistance.” And although it may sound like something you’ve already heard, you need to follow this advice. “Apply 60 minutes before going outside and reapply every time you sweat or jump in water. The “right amount” is no less than 1 ounce (the size of a shot glass).” There are two types of sun protection: Natural/Mineral Sunblock vs. Chemical Sunscreen. Alec says chemical sunscreen will give you a lot more sun protection, thanks to the active ingredient of avobenzone.

If you do manage to get burned, here’s what happens and what you can do. “The redness is caused because of the damage done to cells by UVA and UVB rays. The body sends excess blood flow to the burnt areas and causes inflammation. Treatment: take ibuprofen to reduce the inflammation or apply ice, stay hydrated and apply a moisturizer and aloe vera to sooth the pain.” I like the Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel, which contains Vitamin E and aloe.

