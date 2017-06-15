Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: The $30K Vintage Gift She Bought Him For His Birthday Revealed

Whoa! That must be one hell of a watch to cost that much money. Hopefully, Blake appreciates this thoughtful gesture from Gwen. He’s got an awful lot of work to do when Gwen’s birthday comes around! She’s not the only one showering him with gifts this year, actually. Her three boys — Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma Rossdale — are gifting him something awesome (paid for by mom, of course). “[Gwen] also bought stuff for [Blake] from the boys. They’re giving him two new quad bikes,” the insider told us. “The bikes are super powerful and top of the line. They cost over $10 grand each but the kids are so excited it’s more than worth it. They can’t wait to ride them with him this summer in Oklahoma.”

So cute! Those boys are absolutely crazy about Blake and love spending time with him at his home in Oklahoma. The pics of them wearing tiny camouflage clothes and fishing are too adorable for words. It’s unfortunate, though, that Blake’s birthday falls on Father’s Day this year, June 18. The kids want to celebrate with Blake, but also with their dad, Gavin Rossdale! This must be so hard for everyone.

