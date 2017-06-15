Exclusive
Top Reaction Lit
comment 1 Comment

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: The $30K Vintage Gift She Bought Him For His Birthday Revealed

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
REX/Shutterstock
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani celebrating Labor Day
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
View Gallery View Gallery 87 Photos.

Sexy lingerie isn’t the only birthday surprise Gwen Stefani has for Blake Shelton. She’s buying him something massive and extremely expensive, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. Gwen dropped $30k on one present!

Gwen Stefani, 47, is making Blake Shelton‘s 41st birthday the best of his life, one awesome present at a time. While Blake has his reservations about getting a year older, the country superstar is going to have a blast on his birthday courtesy of his girlfriend. Gwen isn’t holding back when it comes to getting Blake amazing gifts. In fact, she’s already spent a whopping $50 grand on her love, and $30,000 of that was on one very special gift! How is that even possible?!
“Gwen is going all out for Blake’s birthday; she loves spoiling him,” a member of Gwen’s glam squad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So far, she’s already spent $50 thousand on him and she’s not done shopping. She wanted to get him something really meaningful that she could get engraved. He really doesn’t wear jewelry or even watches so it was hard to come up with something. She decided to get him a pocket watch and she found a beautiful vintage one that’s 200 years old. Blake loves American history so it’s perfect for him. It cost her something like $30 thousand, but Gwen thinks it’s worth it. It’s a collectors item and so unique. She’s excited to give it to Blake!”

Whoa! That must be one hell of a watch to cost that much money. Hopefully, Blake appreciates this thoughtful gesture from Gwen. He’s got an awful lot of work to do when Gwen’s birthday comes around! She’s not the only one showering him with gifts this year, actually. Her three boys — Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma Rossdale — are gifting him something awesome (paid for by mom, of course). “[Gwen] also bought stuff for [Blake] from the boys. They’re giving him two new quad bikes,” the insider told us. “The bikes are super powerful and top of the line. They cost over $10 grand each but the kids are so excited it’s more than worth it. They can’t wait to ride them with him this summer in Oklahoma.”

So cute! Those boys are absolutely crazy about Blake and love spending time with him at his home in Oklahoma. The pics of them wearing tiny camouflage clothes and fishing are too adorable for words. It’s unfortunate, though, that Blake’s birthday falls on Father’s Day this year, June 18. The kids want to celebrate with Blake, but also with their dad, Gavin Rossdale! This must be so hard for everyone.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Gwen spent so much money on Blake for his birthday? Let us know!