‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Recap: Zonnique Fires Tiny & Bow Wow’s Estranged Father Causes Problems

It’s about to go down in The ATL! When we left off last week on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Miss. Deb was getting into it with Toya and Tiny. The moms got together to discuss Reginae and Brandon‘s fight. This can’t be good. The June 15 episode started out with Miss. Deb telling Toya that Reginae provoked the fight for minute. Then, when Tiny tried to defend Toya, Miss. Deb yelled at her. And, that’s when Toya got pissed! In the end, everyone agreed to disagree and they ended up hugging it out. Phew!

Zonnique wants Miss Deb as here manager — Then, across town, Bow Wow showed up at Zonnique’s studio session. Bow tried to smooth things over with Brandon and Zonnique’s issues. In case you forgot, they got into a few spats because she felt as though Brandon was trying to control her career. Z opened up to Bow about wanting to fire her mother, Tiny, as her manager. Z was looking to hire Miss. Deb. Bow gave her a fair warning that Deb is a “monster who don’t play and cracks that whip on you.”

Here’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — Miss Deb and Zonnique’s meeting. Miss Deb warned her that she had to work three times harder because of who he parents are. “It’s time to dump your mama and take her off your back… put some grown panties on right now,” Deb said to Z. So, Z finally told Tiny that she was fired, and Tiny didn’t take it well. She stormed out of the room after she became furious!

Brandon gets involved in Ayana and Amy’s relationship — Then, things got very interesting. Brandon set up 1-1 time with Ayana‘s girlfriend, Amy. And, he revealed that Ayana and Amy have been dating for two years without their family knowing. He basically asked Amy to meet to question her intentions. You like me but you don’t like me for your cousin. Why?”, Amy told Brandon. And, he said, “Because you don’t know what you want.” In the end, Brandon confessed in private that he wanted Ayana to dump Amy.

So, when Amy told Ayana what Brandon said during their meeting, Ayana was not happy. “It’s going to take everything in me not to knock Brandon’s a– out when I see him,” Ayana said. Luckily, Ayana didn’t punch Brandon when she confronted him. But, she did tell him she was going to knock him out if Amy leaves her, since he had a meeting with her.

Reginae fights with her mother over her 18th birthday — Moving on to Reginae. She tried to butter her mother up so she would throw her a lavish party for her upcoming 18th birthday. However, Toya said that she didn’t need a big party since her 16th was so big. That’s when Reginae went behind her back and called Tiny to put in a word with Toya. During the phone call Reginae said her mother doesn’t care about anyone but herself. And, obviously Tiny told Toya. So, Toya confronted Reginae. And, surprisingly it went well. Since Reginae didn’t call her father, Lil Wayne, Toya said she’d throw Reginae a 90’s themed birthday party.

Bow Wow’s estranged father tries to come back into his life — And, the drama continued at Bow’s house. His friend, BM, found out that Bow’s dad, Alfonso Moss, went off on a social media about Bow’s relationship with Jermaine Dupri [aka his father figure]. First, a little background: Bow hasn’t seen his father in years. He said that his father chose alcohol over him and as a result, wasn’t there for Bow. So, the social media post was a photo of JD and Bow as a kid. Bow’s father captioned the pic, “He’s not your Daddy! I AM!” Uh-oh. Bow instantly clapped back with “If you were a father, I’d treat you like one.”

Then, Miss. Deb dropped a bombshell when she dropped by Bow’s studio session. She told Bow that she knew his father and helped him in the past. Deb tried to convince Bow to talk to his dad about how upset he is. Deb said Bow owes it to his daughter to know her grandfather.

When Bow respected, but refused to take Deb’s advice, she took things into her own hands. She met with Alfonso herself. Now, remember, they have a history. When he was trying to get himself together from is alcohol issues, he stayed with her for two weeks. And, that’s where the episode ended! So, next week, we will finally get to see what goes down!

