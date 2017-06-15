‘Growing Up Hip Hop ATL’ Preview: Tiny Storms Out After Zonnique Fires Her As Her Manager

It’s a mother-daughter showdown! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak preview of tonight’s ‘Growing Up Hip Hop ATL’, Zonnique makes a risky career decision to fire her mother. You have to watch!

Out with mom and in with Deb! On the June 15 episode of GUHHATL, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is out of a job, sort of. Although she has a successful music career, along with a slew of other career ventures, she gets fired as her daughter, Zonnique‘s manager! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY obtained a preview from tonight’s episode, which you can watch, above!

Zonnique’s had a pretty successful singing career so far, and she’s only in her 20’s. With her mom as her manager, she’s put out hit singles that were subject to rave reviews. However, she feels “stuck.” Z is looking for more of an edge, with some slight sex appeal. And, who does everyone in the ATL go to if they want to take their career to the next level? — Miss. Deb. The harda– music manager has a tough reputation and she’s known for getting things done for artists such as, Nicki Minaj, 34, Gucci Mane, 37, Waka Flocka, 31, and so many more.

Z took a meeting with Miss Deb. And, Deb must’ve really gave her the pep talk of a lifetime, because Z was ready to break the news to Tiny [as seen in the clip]. Z explained to Tiny that Deb told her that she was “spoiled and comfortable” because of who her parents are. “She made me feel like, ‘Your mom is just forcing you to do music,'” Z told Tiny [which isn’t true]. “So, I was thinking I’m going to try and stray away from you and pops and try to get my stuff together on my own,” Z said. Yikes.

Then, the clip ends with Tiny asking Z if she’s officially firing her. When Z replied, “Yes, I’m firing you,” that’s when Tiny stormed out! Now, we’ll have to see what happens on tonight’s episode of GUHHATL at 9 PM ET on WE tv! Be sure to come back to HollywoodLife.com to check out our full recap!

