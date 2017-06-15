What You Need To Know Before Getting Lip Fillers Like Kylie Jenner — Derm Tips

Kylie Jenner is practically known for her full lips and if you’re thinking of getting fillers for lips like Kylie, here’s what you need to know.

Kylie Jenner‘s lips are famous in their own right at this point. After denying any enhancements for what seemed like forever, she finally ‘fessed up to getting fillers. We spoke to a bunch of dermatologists so YOU know what to expect if you are thinking of getting fillers. Dr. Kirk Brandow, a Philadelphia-based plastic surgeon recommends starting much SMALLER than Kylie: “Unfortunately, the large lips she has give her an abnormal look, ruining the balance of her face. The lips should accentuate her looks, not be the main feature on her face. When one looks at her, all you see is lips, similar to someone who has had breast implants which are much too large and when you look at them, all you see is big boobs. They give her more of a fake, cosmetic surgery look, which I think is taking away from the natural, girl next door, high fashion model look, and is putting her in the Housewives of Beverly Hills category, without regard for true, natural beauty, which is what most of us aspire to have.”

You can always get MORE fillers, but you can’t get less. Dr. Matthew Schulman, a NYC Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon warns: “Most people require 1 syringe of filler at each treatment, but some people prefer 2 syringes. If someone is looking for more volume than 2 syringes can give, I recommend doing multiple treatments instead of trying to inject 3 or more syringes. It is best to inject 1-2 syringes and than have the person come back in a month for more. Trying to place too much filler at a single time came increase the change of complications such as lumps, bumps, vascular injury, or long-lasting deformities.”

Dr. Neil Sadick, Founder of Sadick Dermatology, says: “Every time you get fillers, they can look slightly different because of the response of the individual to the filler, as well as the type and the amount of filler that is being placed, although most people usually have one syringe of filler per treatment session. There is usually is a little bit of swelling the first couple of days, but that tends to go subside. The goal is to have some natural accentuation of the lip structure, not to make it look swollen or artificial.” Dr. Bruce Katz adds it’s important to do your research on a doctor, and make sure that doctor will give you his honest opinion for a natural look: “Lips can look different depending on the person injecting them.”

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at the Department of Dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital, explains why Kylie’s lips seem to vary slightly in size: “The fillers commonly used in lip augmentation are made of hyaluronic acid. In addition to providing volume and structure, it acts like a sponge, pulling in water from its surroundings. Depending on the filler that’s used, it may have the ability to swell if there is a lot of water surrounding it or if you have had a salty meal and are retaining fluid. For this reason, whether you’ve had filler in your face or in your lips, there may be a slight changes in size or shape depending on your diet.”

