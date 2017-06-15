‘Game Of Thrones’: Jon Snow & Sam Just Reunited IRL — Will They On The Show?

Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly together again! Kit Harington and John Bradley-West had the most adorable reunion, and now we can’t help but wonder if they’ll share a scene again in ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7!

“Briefly, but happily, back together again,” John Bradley-West captioned his June 13 reunion photo with Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington, 30. Kit and John look so cute! In case you’ve been living under a rock, Kit and John play Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly on the hit HBO show and have been friends practically since the show started. Filming for Game of Thrones season 7 has ended, so it sounds like it’s been a while since Kit and John saw each other!

Upon further analysis, could this mean that John and Kit’s characters don’t share a scene in season 7? Yes, possibly. However, John could just be implying that it’s been a long time since they filmed scenes as Sam and Jon Snow. The last time Sam and Jon Snow were together was back in season 5. Sam spent all of season 6 heading to Oldtown, while Jon Snow was killed, brought back to life, and returned to Winterfell. These two have a lot of catching up to do.

The last time we saw Sam, the maester at Oldtown allowed Sam to use the library at the Citadel, filled with knowledge and history that probably explain everything about Westeros. There’s a theory out there that Sam is the key to Game of Thrones. The theory states that what we’re watching is Sam telling the story of Game of Thrones. The story is a book in that library. John hasn’t refuted that theory, and it’s one that could definitely come to fruition in the final two seasons. Game of Thrones returns for season 7 on July 16 on HBO.

