Gal Gadot Refuses To Wear Heels To Her ‘Wonder Woman’ Premieres: See Her Affordable Flats

Gal Gadot is refusing to wear heels to her ‘Wonder Woman’ premieres & it is absolutely incredible. Gal has been rocking everything from flats to sandals to flatforms & you have to see her affordable shoes!

This is the greatest thing ever — Gal Gadot, 32, is us, and is refusing to wear heels to all of her Wonder Woman premieres! She headed to the LA premiere donning a stunning red sequin Givenchy gown, Tiffany & Co. jewels, and believe it or not — flat metallic ALDO sandals — how amazing is that? Gal’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, posted a photo of Gal with the caption, “Wonder Women wear flats!,” and it is so true! From then on, Gal has been taking the flats to a whole new level.

Her latest look was at the Mexico City premiere where she looked stunning in a custom silk black Prada gown with stunning beaded embellishments. She topped her look off with Anita Ko jewels, but the best part of her entire look was that underneath the gown, Gal was actually wearing a pair of Rocket Dog platform flip-flops!

Elizabeth posted the photo of Gal wearing the sandals with the caption, “our lil’ secret @rocketdogfootwear !!” and we thought that was hilarious because you would have never known Gal was wearing a pair of the Rocket Dog Bigtop Webbing Platform Sandals from the ’90s! We think it’s so hilarious that she kept them hidden under her dress, and to be honest it’s a brilliant idea because the sandals added height, but were also super comfy. Maybe now Rocket Dog platforms will make a comeback!

What do you guys think of Gal wearing flats to her premieres — do you think it’s hilarious too?