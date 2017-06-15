Father’s Day Cocktails: 14 Delectable Drinks To Celebrate Dad

Dads… they mow the lawn, they grill, they judge your dates and love you more than anything in the world! Father’s Day is a day to celebrate all of that love and more — and what better way to celebrate than some cocktails dedicated to dad!



Tennessee Sky Iced Tea by Andrea Correalle of Elegant Affairs

1 oz Iced tea, Unsweetened

2 wedges of lemon

4 mint leaves

1 tsp simple syrup

1 oz Tennessee whiskey

1 sprig of mint

In a shaker, muddle mint leaves and lemon wedges. Add simple syrup, iced tea, whiskey and fill with ice. Stir and strain into a Collins glass over ice cubes. Top with a sprig of mint.

The Voyager

750ml Banks 5 Island Rum

750ml Demi Sec Champagne

250ml Lemon Juice

250ml Kaffir Lime Cordial

250ml Chilled Water

60ml Gentiane Avèze

200ml Passion Fruit Nectar

50ml Gentiane Aveze

Combine everything but the Champagne and chill before serving. Add to a punchbowl filled with one large block, Champagne and kaffir lime leaves. Garnish with kaffir lime leaves from the bowl.

The Classic

2 ½ parts Courvoisier® X.O. Cognac

1 sugar cube

2 dashes of bitters

1 dash Angostura® bitters

Absinthe rinse

Lemon peel for garnish

Soak sugar cube with bitters and drop into the mixing glass. Add a few drops of water to the sugar cube in the mixing glass, muddle sugar cube, add Courvoisier® and stir to incorporate sugar. Add ice, stir to dilution and strain into an absinthe rinsed glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

King of Kings Manhattan Created by Allen Katz Available at The Shanty at New York Distilling Company

2 oz Ragtime Rye Whiskey

.5 oz Punt e Mes

.5 oz Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Stir ingredients over ice until exceedingly well-chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a brandied cherry on a cocktail pick.

Svedka C Drop

1 part SVEDKA Clementine Shandy

Pour chilled SVEDKA Clementine into a shot glass. Pour shandy into a Pint glass. Ritual: Enjoy the shot, followed by the shandy and finish by eating an orange wedge.

Rusty Nail

1 part Drambuie

2 parts Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old

Build over ice in a rocks glass and stir. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Drambuie is made from a delightful combination of scotch whisky, heather honey, herbs and spices.

Citrus Thyme Manhattan

2 parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

½ part sweet vermouth

½ part Aperol®

¼ part lemon thyme syrup

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

Grapefruit twist

Combine equal parts sugar and water with 3 lemon peels and one part thyme and bring to a boil to create lemon thyme syrup. Allow the mixture to cool, add all ingredients together in a mixing glass with ice and stir. Pour ingredients from mixing glass into an old fashioned glass with filled with ice. Garnish with grapefruit twist.

High King Highball Created by Joaquín Simó

Muddle 3 raspberries

0.5 oz Aperol

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1 dash Peychaud’s bitters

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Grapefruit Juice

2 oz Clontarf

Bottom: 1.5 oz Soda

Shake. Fine-Strain. Garnish with a skewered Lemon Wheel & Raspberry.

Svedka Strawberry Lemonade Palmer

1 1/2 parts SVEDKA Strawberry Lemonade

1 part iced tea

1/2 part simple syrup

1/2 part fresh lemon juice

Splash Corona Extra

Pour all ingredients into a pilsner glass over fresh ice and stir briefly. Garnish with a slice of lemon and a strawberry

Modelo® Refrescante Especial Recipe by Colin Dennis, Chicago

12 parts Modelo Especial™

1/2 part Mezcal

1/2 part Chile Liqueur

1/2 part Fresh-Squeezed Lime Juice

1/4 part Agave Nectar

3 Cucumber Slices

Smoked Salt

Cucumber Wheel (for garnish)

2-4 Basil Leaves (for garnish)

Add cucumber slices, basil leaves, mezcal and lime juice to a pint glass. Muddle thoroughly. Rim the entire edge of a separate cocktail glass with a lime wedge and dip half the glass into smoked salt. Fill the glass halfway with ice and pour in chile liqueur and agave nectar. Double strain the contents of the pint glass into the cocktail glass (make sure to press the cucumber and basil against the mesh strainer to remove all liquid). Top with Modelo Especial and garnish with cucumber wheel and basil leaves. Serve the remaining beer with the cocktail.

Auchentoshan® Lemon Tell You Somethin’ Honey

1.5 parts Auchentoshan® American Oak Single Malt Scotch Whisky

0.5 part Honey Syrup

1 part Lemon Juice

3 parts Pilsner

Lemon Peel (for garnish)

Bring equal parts of honey and water to a boil in a sauce pan and then simmer for 5 minutes. Cool. Fill highball glass with ice. Combine all ingredients and stir well. Garnish with lemon peel.

Smoke and Fire Margarita

¾ part Montelobos Mezcal

¾ part Ancho Reyes

¾ part Milagro Silver Tequila

1 part Fresh lime juice

½ part Agave nectar

Using a lime, wet the rim of an old fashioned glass, salt it, and set aside. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake, and double strain over fresh ice into the glass. Garnish with a lime wedge or wheel.

Truly Yours

6 oz. Truly Spiked & Sparkling Colima Lime

½ oz. Triple sec

½ oz. Pomegranate juice

1 oz. Vodka

Combine vodka, triple sec and pomegranate juice over ice in a Collins glass. Top with Truly Spiked & Sparkling Colima Lime. Garnish with lime slice

Samuel Adams Summer Ale Sangria

Serves: Approx. 40 three-ounce servings

4¼ bottles Samuel Adams Summer Ale

2 bottles of light white wine, like a sweet Riesling

2 oz. soda water

½ cup of cognac

½ cup of apple schnapps

½ cup of simple syrup

2 honeydew melons, peeled, sliced and diced

4 oranges, cut in to wheels

Mix all ingredients except soda water together in a large bowl, and refrigerate overnight. Add 2 oz. of soda water, and serve.

HollywoodLifers, what are you getting your dad for Father’s Day? Will you be trying any of these drinks?