Erendira Wallenda: Daredevil’s Wife Makes History After Hanging By Her Teeth Over Niagara Falls

Whatever you do, don’t look down – and don’t sneeze! Erendira Wallenda, the wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda, broke his record on June 14 after dangling by her teeth over Niagara Falls! The stunt is almost too scary to watch.

It’s like combining the fear of heights and the fear of dentists all in one terrifying stunt. Erendira Wallenda pulled off a death-defying display on June 14, dangling more than 300 feet over Niagara Falls by literally the skin of her teeth. While performing an “elegant acrobatic routine” on a hula hoop that suspended from a helicopter, per to the Washington Post, the wife of world-famous daredevil Nick Wallenda, 38, hung from her knees, hands, toes and yes — by her teeth! This “iron-jaw” hang not only topped a similar stunt Nik pulled in 2011, but it put Erendira into the Guinness World Record book!

“If a guy can do it, a girl can do it, too,” she said after setting the record for the highest iron-jaw hang. Nik set the previous record in a 2011 stunt, using his chompers to hang 250 feet over a Missouri theme park. If you think he’s upset that he’s no longer the record holder, think again. Nik couldn’t be more proud of his wife, as he called her a “ballerina in the air” after she pulled off this amazing feat.

Erendira didn’t just have an iron jaw for this stunt. She also had nerves of steel. “I definitely am not going to be freaked out,” she told reporters before the stunt, according to Buffalo News.” You can’t do what we do and be freaked out. If you’re scared of it, then it becomes dangerous. I respect what I do, but I definitely will be taking in the view. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but I’m definitely not fearful.”

Erendira Wallenda makes history at Niagara Falls pic.twitter.com/3LPoNvRTQZ — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) June 15, 2017

Erendira Wallenda makes history as she hangs by her TEETH 300 Ft in the air over Niagara Falls! ♀️👑 🚁🌊 @NikWallenda pic.twitter.com/zJ7JHgnUHG — ℰ𝔯𝔦𝔫🌹 (@myIionheart) June 15, 2017

Now, this wasn’t her first stunt. She’s an experienced trapeze artist who comes from a family that has performed in the circuses for generations. Her mother’s family runs the third largest circus in Australia. Seems she’s just following the family business. Her ancestors will be proud of this stunt and she took the right precautions to avoid joining them too soon. Erendira wore a cable tether around her waist, as she was legally required to have a safety support for aerial stunts. The device didn’t help her stunt. It was only there to catch her if she were to fall.

Erendira’s stunt was on the five-year anniversary of one of Nik’s most impressive feats, as he did a televise tightrope walk across Niagara Falls in 2012. ““I remember watching Nikolas as he was crossing the falls and thinking, ‘Boy, I wonder what that would feel like, I wonder what that would look like,’ never thinking that five years later I was going to get the same opportunity,” she said.

